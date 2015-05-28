* Outraged by war, many southerners spurn unity with north
* Northern power borker seen united in spreading rule south
* Sectarian strife flared, Al Qaeda emboldened by the chaos
By Mohammed Ghobari and Noah Browning
CAIRO/DUBAI, May 25 Yemen may never emerge as a
united country from a civil war pitting a northern Shi'ite
Muslim militia and its allies in the army against fighters in
the mostly Sunni south.
The latest conflict, now in its third month, has exacerbated
long-standing grievances that are regional but also increasingly
religious in a country whose unity has always been brittle.
Secessionist sentiment in the south, stoked by what
southerners see as decades of marginalization by the north, is
deepening as result of the damage inflicted upon Aden and other
southern cities in assaults by the northern Houthi militia.
Sunni Muslim Arab states have maintained an air bombing
campaign against the Houthis, allied to archrival Shi'ite Iran,
but the Houthis retain the upper hand in battles in the south.
Southern combatants fight under the flag of their formerly
independent state, and residents spurn the idea of again joining
those they see as northern invaders.
"What unity could there be after the destruction we see on
our streets and wars of extermination against the south? Forget
it," said Saleh Hashem, a resident of Aden, a port city whose
historic commercial district lies in ruins.
Once a British protectorate turned satellite state of the
Soviet Union, South Yemen joined North Yemen to form a united
country in 1990 under then President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who
took power in the north in 1978.
Many in the south, home to most Yemeni oil facilities, felt
northerners had commandeered their resources and denied them
their identity and political rights. The South then sought to
break away in 1994, but Saleh re-united the country by force.
Resentment has festered since the unification and has grown
with the ongoing war, taking on more religious overtones.
"We want there to be one people, but in two states with open
borders between their citizens," Fuad Rashed, a leader of the
southern secession movement, told Reuters.
"The ongoing war has bloodied and slaughtered what little
remained of the national unity that has been bungled for over
two decades," he said.
Despite Saleh's overthrow during the 2011 Arab Spring
protests, he and loyalists in Yemen's army have made common
cause with the Houthis, helping their drive from northern
strongholds into the capital Sanaa in September and further
south.
NORTHERN ENTENTE
The Houthis say their advance is part of a revolution
against Sunni Islamist militants and corrupt officials. Saleh
says he seeks reconciliation and denies accusations that he
wants to settle old scores.
The northerners' alliance against Yemen's government, whose
base of support is in Aden, may reflect a new unity of purpose
in the heavily tribal north, where Shi'ite Islam's Zaydi sect,
to which the Houthis belong, prevails.
"A sectarian and regional polarization is under way. When
the Houthis took over Sanaa and beyond, it showed that the Zaydi
tribesmen were again vying for control)," a northern Yemeni
politician, who requested anonymity for security reasons, told
Reuters by telephone from Sanaa.
"The majority of the military command, being northerners,
quickly fell in with this agenda," the politician said.
The northern advance is firing religious zeal in the south.
"The Houthis are a Shi'ite religious movement, and the whole
south is Sunni. This has caused the religious to support the
idea of secession more, so that the authority remains Sunni and
they avoid living in a united state run by Shi'ites," said
Mahmoud al-Salmi, a history professor at Aden University.
UNSTABLE
While the idea of secession has gained ground, a security
vacuum brought on by the split of Yemen's army into pro- and
anti-Houthi factions may make a viable southern state harder.
Religious hardliners may be poised to make the most gains.
After pro-Saleh troops evacuated last month, a council of
conservative Sunni tribesmen and clerics emerged to govern
southeastern Hadramawt province, Yemen's largest and home to the
modest oil reserves that keep its finances afloat.
Residents of Hadramawt's main city, Mukalla, say the council
has made a pact with al Qaeda's Yemen branch, allowing it to
hold recruitment rallies, set up informal Islamic courts and
carry their weapons in public.
Southern activists worry that the new prominence of the
group, whose goal of attacking the Yemeni state and Western
targets, could turn the region into a hotbed of strife rather
than the state they seek.
"The truth is that the situation has become like an Islamic
Republic, where al Qaeda operates freely to impose its deviant
version of hardline Islamic Law," activist Mohammed al-Sharqi
said by telephone from Mukalla.
All this will only add to the worries of the United States,
which poured aid and military assistance into Yemen, including
drone strikes, to counter al Qaeda's rise but has had to scale
back due to this year's conflict.
(Reporting By Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and
Angus MacSwan)