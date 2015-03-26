DUBAI, March 26 Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar said on Thursday they had
decided to act to protect Yemen against what they called
aggression by the Houhti militia, according to a joint statement
by the five Gulf Arab countries.
"Our countries decided to respond to the plea of His
Excellency Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen, to
protect Yemen and its dear people from the Houthi militias'
aggression," the statement, carried on the official Saudi news
agency, said.
Saudi Arabia earlier announced it had started a military
campaign to defend Hadi's government, which is fighting Houthi
militia forces who contest his legitimacy as head of state.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean)