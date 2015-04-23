ADEN, April 23 Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi targets in villages north of Yemen's southern city of Aden early on Thursday, residents in the area said.

Targets included tanks of the Iranian-allied Houthi movement, the residents told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the coalition announced an end to a month-old bombing campaign in Yemen but a Saudi spokesman said forces would continue to target the Iran-allied Houthi movement as necessary. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)