ADEN, April 23 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition struck Houthi targets in villages north of Yemen's
southern city of Aden early on Thursday, residents in the area
said.
Targets included tanks of the Iranian-allied Houthi
movement, the residents told Reuters.
On Tuesday, the coalition announced an end to a month-old
bombing campaign in Yemen but a Saudi spokesman said forces
would continue to target the Iran-allied Houthi movement as
necessary.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, Editing by William Maclean
and Dominic Evans)