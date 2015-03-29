By Angus McDowall
| RIYADH, March 29
RIYADH, March 29 Air strikes in Yemen led by
Saudi Arabia will continue until Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, who left the country on Thursday, is able to rule,
a Saudi military spokesman said on Sunday.
Riyadh announced early on Thursday that it and nine other
Sunni Muslim countries had commenced air strikes against the
Shi'ite Houthi militia, who are allied to the kingdom's main
regional foe Iran. Iran, which denies helping the Houthis, has
strongly condemned the offensive.
"We will set the conditions necessary to allow the president
and his government to run the country," said Brigadier General
Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for the coalition.
"The Yemeni army was almost dismantled (by internal
fractures after a 2011 uprising) ... one of the conditions is
for them to take over. We will continue to attack the militias,
we will keep them under pressure, until the conditions become
very favourable for the army to take over," he said.
Speaking to a small group of reporters after a regular media
briefing in Riyadh, Asseri said the strikes had succeeded in
stopping the Houthi advance on Aden and in putting pressure on
the group across the country.
"We feel that day by day they lose ... we continue to put
the pressure on them to stop them ... We believe the situation
around Aden will be better and better, day by day," he said.
Fighters loyal to Hadi clashed with Houthi forces on Sunday
in the suburbs of the port city, the absent leader's last major
foothold in Yemen.
Strikes on Saturday night had targeted former Yemeni
airforce planes the Houthis had moved from the national capital
Sanaa to the al-Rubayi airbase, Asseri said. The base is located
west of the central city of Taiz.
He added that Iran had helped the Houthis maintain some of
the few jets Yemen possessed, which were used a week ago to
target Hadi's headquarters in Aden. Very few were now left and
they too would be destroyed, he said.
Asseri estimated there were between 25,000-30,000 regular
Houthi fighters, but said numbers were far from stable. He said
the Houthis paid their fighters $100 a day, financed by Iran,
and that when the money dried up, they would lose many men.
Iran had also supplied the militia with anti-aircraft cannon
and other ammunition and armaments, brought into the country on
the 14 incoming flights a week that had arrived in Sanaa from
Tehran over the past month, he said. Those flights have been
halted by the Saudi-led campaign, Asseri said, echoing earlier
comments by Yemen's foreign minister.
Iran and the Houthis have both repeatedly denied that Tehran
is supplying them with weapons, money or training.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans)