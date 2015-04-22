Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
CAIRO Iran-allied Houthi rebels took over a military brigade in the central Yemeni city of Taiz early on Wednesday after heavy fighting, residents and a local official told Reuters.
An air strike was conducted on the military brigade shortly after the takeover, they said.
Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday it was ending a month-long campaign of air strikes against the Houthi rebels who seized large areas of Yemen, and said it would back a political solution to bring peace to Yemen. But the kingdom added it would continue to take action against Houthis as needed.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari,; Writing By Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.