DUBAI Nov 23 Amnesty International accused
pro-government Yemeni forces fighting Houthi rebels for control
of the southwestern city of Taiz of harassing medical staff and
endangering civilians by stationing combatants among them.
Civilians in Taiz, which had a pre-war population of
300,000, have been trapped by intense fighting, with dead bodies
lying in the streets and hundreds of people wounded this week,
the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday.
Amnesty, a London-based human rights watchdog, said that
so-called Popular Committees - anti-Houthi local militias backed
by exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government - had
detained and threatened to kill medical staff in Taiz.
Popular Committee fighters hold most of Taiz, Yemen's third
largest city, but are hemmed in by Houthi forces on three sides.
"There is compelling evidence to suggest that anti-Houthi
forces have waged a campaign of fear and intimidation against
medical professionals in Taiz," said Philip Luther, research and
advocacy director at Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa
wing.
"By positioning fighters and military positions near medical
facilities they have compromised the safety of hospitals and
flouted their obligation to protect civilians under
international law."
Officials from Hadi's government said they were studying the
Amnesty report and would respond to it.
A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since
March 2015 to restore the internationally recognised president,
Hadi, who lives in exile in Saudi Arabia.
Hadi supporters control most of Taiz. But the United Nations
has accused Houthi forces enclosing Taiz on three sides of
blocking humanitarian supply routes into the city, located some
205 km (123 miles) south of the capital Sanaa.
Rights groups have accused both sides in Taiz of using
rockets and mortars in populated residential areas. Landmines
planted by Houthis in Taiz have caused numerous civilian
casualties, according to Human Rights Watch.
Amnesty said its researchers had interviewed 15 doctors and
other hospital staff in Taiz who described how Popular Committee
members had "regularly harassed, detained or even threatened to
kill them over the past six months".
The report cited at least three cases in which hospitals
were closed because of threats against staff. These included an
incident on Monday when fighters raided and shut down the city's
biggest public hospital, al-Thawra, apparently for having
provided emergency medical treatment to three injured Houthi
fighters, according to the report.
It quoted witnesses as saying that three armed men stormed
an office at the hospital and threatened to kill medical staff
if it was not shut down immediately.
They also tried to drag the two surviving Houthi fighters -
one of whom was a minor - out of the hospital's intensive care
and recovery units, but were prevented by medical staff.
The report further quoted the director of al-Thawra hospital
as saying fighters had deployed defensive positions, including
tanks, around the compound, ignoring pleas by staff and local
authorities not to do so.
The hospital director said outgunned and outnumbered
hospital guards were unable to stand up to the militiamen.
