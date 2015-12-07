The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed makes a statement at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is prepared to call a ceasefire on Dec. 15 to coincide with the start of U.N.-led peace talks in Switzerland, the United Nations mediator said on Monday.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, speaking to reporters in Geneva said: "They (the coalition) are certainly on board regarding our discussion on the ceasefire but they made it very clear that the ceasefire request has to come from President Hadi. I went to Aden to meet President Hadi -- as you know, I was in Aden two days ago -- and President Hadi has given me his commitment that he is ready now to call for this ceasefire starting on Dec. 15."

A Saudi-led Gulf Arab coalition is bombing positions of the Houthi rebels who rule Yemen's capital Sanaa and other cities.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)