DUBAI Aug 1 The Yemeni government delegation said it was leaving peace talks in Kuwait on Monday, a day after agreeing to a United Nations peace proposal aimed to ending the country's civil war, Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi said.

"We've agreed to the initiative ... we are now leaving the territory of the brotherly state of Kuwait but we're not leaving the talks," Mekhlafi said.

"We'll return at any moment, even an hour after our departure, if the other side agrees to sign this document which the (U.N.) envoy presented," he added.

(Reporting By Noah Browning and Mohammed Ghobari, Editing by William Maclean)