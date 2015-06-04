SANAA, June 4 A senior official from Yemen's
dominant Houthi group said the movement will attend U.N.-backed
peace talks in Geneva planned for June 14 without preconditions.
"The group will participate in the Geneva talks and it
supports without preconditions the efforts of the United Nations
to organise Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue," Daifallah al-Shami, a
senior Houthi official, told Reuters.
A coalition of Arab states has been bombing Houthi forces,
the strongest faction in Yemen's civil war, for over two months
in support of armed loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi to return the exiled leader, based in Saudi Arabia, to
power.
