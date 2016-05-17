KUWAIT May 17 The Yemeni government on Tuesday
suspended its participation in U.N.-sponsored peace talks in
Kuwait and said it would only return if its opponents, the
Houthis, committed to withdraw from cities they have seized
since 2014 and hand over weapons.
A wide gap still separates the Iran-allied Houthis and the
Western-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
after nearly a month of peace talks in Kuwait intended to end a
year of war that has killed more than 6,200 people, half of them
civilians.
The talks centre on government demands for the Houthis to
hand over their weapons and quit cities captured since 2014 and
the formation of a new government that would include the
Houthis. The Saudi-backed Hadi government is currently based in
the southern Yemeni port of Aden while the Houthis retain
control of the capital Sanaa.
Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi said the
government delegation had decided to suspend its participation
in the consultations after the Houthis informed them they did
not recognise Hadi's legitimacy.
"We will not return until we get a letter from them that
commits them to the U.N. Security Council resolutions, the Gulf
initiative and the outcome of the (national) dialogue ... the
issue of legitimacy is not subject to discussion," Mekhlafi told
a news conference in Kuwait city.
"If they do not make such a commitment, then there is no
point for these talks to continue and as such they (the Houthis)
bear responsibility," he said.
Mekhlafi accused the Houthis of plundering Yemen's foreign
reserves, which he said had stood at $4 billion in 2014, but he
said the government delegation had no plan to leave Kuwait,
allowing further scope to diplomacy.
Osama Sari, an activist in the Houthi group, said the
government's decision to suspend its participation in the peace
talks had "unmasked its bad intentions".
The peace talks began last month after a shaky ceasefire was
consolidated, easing the almost daily clashes in the country.
Representatives of the warring sides formed joint political
and security committees last week but have made little progress
toward a full ceasefire or political transition plan.
Yemen's civil war escalated when an armed push by the
Houthis pushed the Hadi government into exile on March 26, 2015.
Seeing the Shi'ite Muslim group as a proxy for its Gulf
rival Iran, Saudi Arabia mustered an alliance of mostly Gulf
Arab countries to push the group back. But the coalition still
appears far from forcing the Houthis out of Sanaa.
