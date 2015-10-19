(Adds details, background)
DUBAI Oct 19 U.N.-sponsored talks to end months
of fighting in Yemen will convene in Geneva at the end of
October, the U.N. special envoy for the issue has announced,
urging the parties to try to make the negotiations a success.
A previous round of U.N.-sponsored talks between the Yemeni
government and the Houthis failed in June, mainly due to
differences over the implementation of a U.N. Security Council
resolution calling for the Iran-backed group to withdraw from
cities they seized over the past year.
The U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed,
wrote on his Facebook page late on Sunday that, after talks with
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Saudi Arabia, he had managed
to persuade all the parties to attend a new round of talks in
Geneva at the end of this month.
"While offering thanks to all parties, the United Nations
calls for more flexibility, for opportunities may not be
conducive after this time," he added.
The Yemeni government said on Sunday it had agreed to attend
U.N.-sponsored talks after the Houthis formally committed to
implementing U.N. Security Council resolution 2216.
The Houthis have previously said they would attend the
discussions, but have yet to make a comment after the Yemeni
government announcement.
But the Houthis have since written to U.N. Secretary-general
Ban Ki-moon informing him that they were ready to discuss
implementing the resolution.
The Yemeni government-run sabanew.net news agency reported
on Sunday that Ould Cheikh Ahmed had delivered a letter from the
U.N. chief to Hadi informing him that the Houthis had formally
accepted the Security Council resolution.
At least 5,400 people have been killed in the fighting in
the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, and the United
Nations says the humanitarian situation, exacerbated by a Saudi
blockade of Yemen's ports, is "critical".
Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military intervention
since March to try to restore Hadi's government, now based in
Aden, and fend off what it sees as creeping Iranian influence.
The Saudi foreign ministry commended Hadi's stand on the
talks and welcomed the Houthi decision to honour U.N. Security
Council resolution 2216.
"It is considered a step in the right direction to solving
the Yemeni crisis," the ministry said in a statement attributed
to a responsible source.
