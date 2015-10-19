(Adds text of U.N. letter)
DUBAI Oct 19 Talks to end months of fighting in
Yemen will convene in Geneva at the end of October under the
sponsorship of the United Nations, the U.N. special envoy for
the issue has announced, urging the parties to try to make the
negotiations a success.
Previous U.N.-sponsored talks between the Yemeni government
and Yemen's Shi'ite militant group, the Houthis, failed in June,
mainly because of differences over implementing a U.N. Security
Council resolution calling for the Iran-backed Houthis to
withdraw from cities they seized over the past year.
The U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed,
wrote on his Facebook page late on Sunday that, after talks with
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Saudi Arabia, he had managed
to persuade all the parties to attend a new round of talks in
Geneva at the end of this month.
"While offering thanks to all parties, the United Nations
calls for more flexibility, for opportunities may not be
conducive after this time," he added.
The Yemeni government said on Sunday it had agreed to attend
talks after the Houthis formally committed to implementing U.N.
Security Council Resolution 2216. The Houthis have previously
said they would attend, but they have not commented since the
Yemeni government announcement.
The Houthis wrote to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
earlier this month to tell him they accepted the Security
Council resolution. That resolution called on all sides,
including the Houthis, to end the violence and avoid unilateral
action that would jeopardize the country's political
transition.
U.N. diplomatic sources said Ahmed had delivered a letter
last week from Ban to Hadi, seen by Reuters, reiterating that
the Houthis had repeatedly confirmed their commitment to the
resolution and urging Hadi to talk with them.
"Based on this commitment, I trust that you will now be in a
position to authorise your government's participation in a new
round of consultations with the Houthis and their allies," he
added.
Western diplomats in New York have privately expressed
frustration at Hadi's reluctance to talk to the Houthis. They
said that was probably reflected a Saudi preference for
military victory to a negotiated settlement that would give the
Houthis a say in the government.
The Yemeni government-run news agency sabanew.net cited an
official in Hadi's office as saying that the president had sent
a letter to Ban on Monday that included the "readiness of the
Yemeni government to participate in the talks with the coup
factions ... especially after affirming its commitment to the
United Nations and its Special Envoy with implementing U.N.
Security Council Resolution 2216 without condition".
At least 5,400 people have been killed in the fighting in
the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, and the United
Nations says the humanitarian situation, exacerbated by a Saudi
blockade of Yemen's ports, is "critical".
Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military intervention
since March to try to restore Hadi's government, now based in
Aden, and fend off what it sees as creeping Iranian influence.
The Saudi foreign ministry commended Hadi's stand on the
talks and welcomed the Houthi decision to honour U.N. Security
Council Resolution 2216.
"It is considered a step in the right direction to solving
the Yemeni crisis," the ministry said in a statement attributed
to a responsible source.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau at the United
Nations; Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and William Maclean;
Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Larry King)