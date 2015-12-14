* War locked in stalemate, Islamic State thrives in chaos
* Both sides score successes in battle
* U.S. fears Gulf Arabs preoccupied with Yemen, not IS fight
By Mohammed Ghobari and Noah Browning
DUBAI, Dec 14 Alarmed by the rise of Islamic
State, under pressure from the West and with stalemate on the
battlefield, Yemen's civil war foes are expected to launch their
most serious peace efforts so far at U.N.-mediated talks in
Geneva starting on Tuesday.
The nine-month-old conflict between a Saudi-led Arab
alliance and the Iranian-allied Houthis has outlasted two
earlier U.N. attempts at peace making, caused one of the world's
worst humanitarian crises and pushed Yemen towards total chaos.
Fuelling the urgency behind Tuesday's talks is a perception
in the West that the war, in part a proxy contest between rivals
Saudi Arabia and Iran, is a dangerous distraction diverting
regional attention from what should be the pre-eminent task of
fighting IS on its home turf and ending Syria's larger war.
"There is an opportunity now more than at any of the
previous talks and negotiations to stop this war ... to confront
terrorism and challenges," a spokesman for the Saudis'
adversary, the Houthi militia group, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, said.
According to officials in the government of President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Western countries are keen to avoid a
power vacuum that could give jihadist militants the haven they
now enjoy in the southern port of Aden and other lawless areas.
The newest branch of Islamic State has exploited the chaos
to launch spectacular attacks in Yemen on both the Shi'ite
mosques of the Houthis and senior officials and troops loyal to
the government.
"In recent weeks, Washington and London have exerted intense
pressure on President Hadi and the government side to make
concessions and not to be extreme in terms of executing the
Security Council Resolution," one senior Yemeni government
official told Reuters.
"GULF STATES PRE-OCCUPIED"
The official was referring to a U.N. Security Council
Resolution in April that called on the Houthis to quit the
capital, Sanaa, and other cities they seized in late 2014 and
early 2015.
"There's an international inclination toward preserving the
Houthis and allowing them to continue having an active political
role, especially in terms of ... confronting terrorism," the
official said.
Unstable ever since a 2011 revolt toppled veteran president
Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen finally plunged into civil war last
year when the ex-leader joined forces with the Houthis to seize
power, triggering a Gulf Arab military intervention.
Neither side has prevailed militarily and in the wake of a
rash of attacks claimed by Islamic State, the United States has
increased calls for the Gulf to divert their diplomatic and
military attention away from Yemen back toward the militants'
main base in Syria and Iraq.
"Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states joined the air campaign in
the early days, but have since been pre-occupied by the conflict
in Yemen," U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told the Senate
Armed Services Committee this month.
"I, too, wish that particularly the Sunni Arab nations of
the Gulf would do more," he added.
Yemeni analyst Farea al-Muslimi said officials on both sides
were cautiously optimistic about Geneva, amid unprecedented
diplomatic pressure for peace, but hopes were not high of quick
progress.
"Expectations are low in terms of finding a way for the
Yemeni state to be put back together and finding an authority
that could run the country," analyst al-Muslimi said.
"A longer-lasting ceasefire, the removal of the Saudi-led
blockade on Yemeni ports and even a rough framework to keep the
talks going is about as much as can be hoped for right now."
AIR STRIKES
The United Nations says at least 5,800 people, nearly half
of them civilians, have been killed since Saudi-led air strikes
began in March against the Houthis, who say they are conducting
a revolution against what they call Hadi's corruption. More than
21 million people in Yemen require some kind of humanitarian
assistance to survive - about 80 percent of the population.
Saudi and Emirati forces fighting alongside Hadi's loyalists
in Yemen's south and east have made few significant gains since
grabbing the port city of Aden.
Meanwhile, Houthi and Saleh forces have hit back by
launching missiles at Gulf forces and held their own on the
battlefield, although they appear unable to impose their writ on
the whole country.
Previous talks have stumbled over Hadi's insistence that his
foes immediately heed the United Nations and quit Yemen's
population centres - an unlikely prospect given their dominance
there.
But with Yemen so divided and its political classes
polarised, few in the country expect the Geneva talks to hammer
out a political transition and even pausing the daily killings
would be considered a major accomplishment.
(Editing by William Maclean and Peter Millership)