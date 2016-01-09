(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Jan 9 Yemen's Saudi-backed government
said on Saturday that peace talks due to be held on Jan. 14
would most probably be postponed beyond that date.
"The thinking is to postpone the round of peace talks from
mid-January to another date," spokesman Rajeh Badi told Reuters.
A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Muslim allies
has been fighting the Shi'ite Houthi movement, which controls
the capital of Yemen, since March 2015. Negotiations to end the
conflict were set to resume next week, with the U.N. special
envoy to Yemen saying they would most likely take place in
Geneva.
Badi said the announcement by former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh that he would not take part in the talks and the lack of
Houthi commitment to carrying out their promises of releasing
prisoners were amongst the reasons behind the push for
postponement.
Saleh, who enjoys the loyalty of the armed forces despite
having stepped down from office nearly four years ago after
months of protests, had joined forces with the Iran-allied
Houthis in fighting the Saudi-led alliance trying to shore up
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Saleh said on Friday he would not negotiate with Hadi's
government.
The warring sides held the latest round of peace talks in
December but failed to find a political solution that would end
the conflict, which has killed nearly 6,000 people.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan;
Editing by Digby Lidstone)