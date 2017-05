DUBAI A Saudi-led raid on the Yemeni army headquarters in the capital Sanaa has killed at least 44 and wounded more than 100, including women and children, the Houthi-run Saba news agency said on Sunday.

"More than 44 citizens were martyred and 100 others including women and children, according to preliminary figures," the agency said, adding the Saudi-led air strikes targeted the armed forces high command building in the Tahrir area in central Sanaa.

