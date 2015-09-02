SANAA At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded in two bombings near a mosque in a northern district of the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, media run by the city's ruling Houthi militia said.

Al-Masirah television cited on its Twitter account the spokesman of the Houthi-controlled healthy ministry as saying that the casualty toll was a preliminary figure.

The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency said in a text message that the first explosion was caused by a suicide bomber in the al-Mo'ayyad mosque, followed by a car bomb blast that targeted medics outside the building. It said there were 25 dead and wounded.

A civil war in Yemen escalated in March when a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia intervened to roll back the hold of Iran-allied Houthi militia over much of the country and to reinstate the government from its exile in Riyadh.

The Houthis took control of the capital Sanaa a year ago. More than 4,500 people have been killed in the Arabian Peninsula country's conflict.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)