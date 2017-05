ADEN, Yemen The death toll in a suicide bombing at a local militia compound in the southern Yemeni city of Aden rose to at least 45, medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres said on Monday.

A spokesperson for the group said at least 60 other wounded people had been brought into a hospital run by the charity in Aden.

