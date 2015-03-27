DUBAI, March 27 Leading tribes in Yemen's main
oil producing province of Marib said on Friday they backed a
Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi militia opposed to
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"The tribes of Marib announce their support of Operation
Decisive Storm under the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf
countries to end the rebellion aginst the constitutional
legitimacy and take back the Yemeni state," said a joint
statement by several tribes including the Morad and Abidah.
Yemeni oil flows through the Marib pipeline, its main export
route, at a rate of around 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). The
well-armed tribes are the de facto authority in the central
province.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Maha El Dahan,
Editing by William Maclean)