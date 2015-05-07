RIYADH May 7 Saudi Arabia proposed a five-day humanitarian truce in Yemen on Thursday after weeks of airstrikes and fighting, but said a ceasefire depended on the Houthi militia and its allies also agreeing to lay down arms, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, addressing a news conference alongside Jubeir, welcomed the proposal and added that neither Saudi Arabia nor the United States was talking about sending ground troops into Yemen. (Reporting By Angus McDowall and Omar Fahmy in Cairo, Editing by William Maclean)