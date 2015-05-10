CAIRO May 10 Iranian-allied Houthi fighters
said in a statement they would deal "positively" with any
efforts to lift the suffering of the Yemeni people, a sign that
they could accept the five-day humanitarian ceasefire proposed
by Saudi Arabia.
A statement issued by the Houthis also asked for a political
dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations to resume in
order to resolve the conflict.
Saudi Arabia had said on Friday a five-day humanitarian
ceasefire in Yemen would begin on Tuesday if the Iranian-allied
Houthi militia it has been fighting agreed to the pause.
