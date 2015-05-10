(Adds Houthi-allied army statement, recasts)
By Mohammed Ghobari
CAIRO May 10 Iranian-allied Houthi fighters in
Yemen accepted on Sunday a five-day humanitarian ceasefire
proposed by adversary Saudi Arabia but warned they would respond
to any violations.
Neighbouring Saudi Arabia had said on Friday that the
ceasefire could begin on Tuesday if the Houthi militia agreed to
the pause.
Supported by the United States, a Saudi-led coalition began
air strikes against the Houthis and army units loyal to
ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh on March 26 with the aim of
restoring the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The Houthis say their campaign is aimed at fighting al Qaeda
militants and to combat corruption.
"Any military violation of the ceasefire from al Qaeda and
those who stand with it and support it and fund it will be
responded to by the army and security and the popular
committees," Colonel Sharaf Luqman, spokesperson for the
Houthi-allied army, said in a statement published by Saba news
agency.
A Houthi statement issued late on Saturday said they would
deal "positively" with any efforts to lift the suffering of the
Yemeni people, a sign that they would accept the ceasefire.
Houthis also asked for a political dialogue under the
auspices of the United Nations to resume in order to resolve the
conflict.
The ceasefire, which was set to allow time for donors to
coordinate aid supplies, is due to come into force at 11 p.m.
(2000 GMT) on Tuesday.
International concern about the humanitarian situation has
grown as the strikes have killed more than 1,300 people, sent
locals fleeing from their homes and destroyed infrastructure -
leading to shortages of food, medicine and fuel.
The Houthis' acceptance of a truce follows intensified
coalition bombing of Houthi strongholds in Yemen's north since
Friday night, when Riyadh called on civilians to evacuate the
province of Saada, a northern city where support for Houthi
rebels is strongest.
Three airstrikes targeted ex-president Saleh's residence in
the capital Sanaa at dawn on Sunday, but Yemeni news agency
Khabar said the former president and his family were unhurt.
