ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkey said on Thursday it supports the Saudi-led military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen and called on the militia group and its "foreign supporters" to abandon acts which threaten peace and security in the region.

The Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement that Saudi Arabia had informed Ankara about the operation beforehand and that it believed the operation would revive legitimate state authority and prevent the risk of civil war.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)