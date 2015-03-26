ISTANBUL, March 26 President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying Turkey may consider providing logisitical support to the Saudi-led military mission in Yemen and called on Iran and "terrorist groups" to withdraw from the country.

"Turkey may consider providing logistical support based on the evolution of the situation," Erdogan told France 24 in an interview, extracts of which were published on its website and by Turkish broadcasters.

"Iran and the terrorist groups must withdraw," he said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)