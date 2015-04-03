(Adds quotes)
By Andrius Sytas
VILNIUS, April 3 Turkey wants a political
solution to the crisis in Yemen but has offered support to a
Saudi-led coalition that has carried out air strikes against
Iranian-backed Houthi fighters, Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu said on Friday.
Turkey's support for the Saudi-led operation - in words if
not action - puts it at odds with Iran. President Tayyip Erdogan
last week accused Tehran of seeking to "dominate" the Middle
East and called on it to stop supporting the Houthis.
"Turkey announced that we can give logistics support and
intelligence support (to the Saudi-led operation), but we are
for political solutions," Cavusoglu told a news conference
during a visit to Lithuania.
Turkey, which has the second-largest army in the NATO
military alliance, has not taken an active role in the Saudi-led
operations. Cavusoglu said no demands had been made of Ankara
beyond political support.
But he criticised the Shi'ite Houthi militia, who with their
allies seized a central district of the southern city of Aden on
Thursday, the last major holdout of fighters loyal to
Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"What the Houthis are doing in Yemen is unacceptable. It's
destabilising the country," Cavusoglu said.
Iran supports the Houthi campaign against Hadi but denies
giving them military aid or sending in its own troops. Iran
summoned Turkey's envoy to complain about Erdogan's comments,
although the Turkish president is still expected to visit Tehran
next week.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan/Hugh
Lawson)