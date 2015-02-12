UNITED NATIONS Feb 12 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday that Yemen is disintegrating after the country slipped further into chaos as the Houthi militia consolidated their grip on power.

"Yemen is collapsing before our eyes, we can't stand by and watch," Ban told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday. "We must do everything possible to help Yemen step back from the brink and get the political process back on track." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)