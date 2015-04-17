By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 17
UNITED NATIONS, April 17 Several Gulf Arab
states are unhappy about U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon's call for an
immediate ceasefire by all sides in Yemen and are expected to
raise the issue in a meeting with him early next week, U.N.
diplomatic sources said on Friday.
Ban on Thursday called for an immediate halt to the
fighting, the first time he has made such an appeal since
Saudi-led air strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels began
three weeks ago.
The main topic of the meeting will be the replacement for
the outgoing U.N. envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar, who announced
his resignation on Wednesday. But, the sources said, they are
also expected to raise their concerns about the appeal Ban made
in a speech at the National Press Club.
The U.N. chief said the Saudis "have assured me that they
understand that there must be a political process. I call on all
Yemenis to participate in good faith." He gave no indication
that they supported his appeal to end military attacks.
"Gulf states are not happy about the speech and expect to
make that point with the SG (Ban) in the meeting," one of the
diplomatic sources said on condition of anonymity.
Benomar, a veteran Moroccan diplomat, had irked Saudi Arabia
and other Gulf nations with his handling of so-far unsuccessful
peace talks between the Houthis and the Western- and Gulf
Arab-backed Yemeni government, Western U.N. diplomats said on
condition of anonymity.
Ban has chosen Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh
Ahmed, head of the U.N. mission combating the Ebola virus in
West Africa, to replace Benomar, diplomatic sources said.
Saudi Arabia began air attacks in Yemen last month as Houthi
rebels, who had taken control of the capital Sanaa in September,
closed in on the port city of Aden and forced Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Riyadh.
The Houthis and army units loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh have been fighting alongside each other on
several fronts against militia forces loyal to Hadi.
The United Nations said about 150,000 people had been driven
from their homes by three weeks of air strikes and ground
fighting and more than 750 people killed.
Iran's foreign minister on Friday submitted a letter to Ban
outlining a four-point peace plan for Yemen, but Western and
Arab diplomats have shown little interest, saying they do not
consider Tehran a neutral peace broker.
