April 14 Yemen's Houthi-led Supreme
Revolutionary Committee condemned on Tuesday a United Nations
Security Council resolution imposing an arms embargo on the
group, saying the decision supported "aggression".
In a news flash on the group's official television channel,
the governing body said it "calls on the masses of the Yemeni
people to rally and protest on Thursday to condemn the Security
Council resolution in support of the aggression".
A Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for three weeks
to stem the advance of the Iran-allied movement and to back
fighters defending Yemen's south amid fierce battles.
