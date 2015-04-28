Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
GENEVA The number of people displaced by the violence in Yemen has more than doubled from the previous estimate of 150,000 on April 17, the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday.
Fuel stocks are running dry, stopping water processing plants that supply residents in the capital Sanaa as well as food distribution by humanitarian agencies, which have fed almost 500,000 people in the past two weeks, OCHA said.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.