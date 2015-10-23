By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Oct 23 The United Nations envoy
to Yemen was arranging face-to-face negotiations between the
Yemeni government and Houthi rebels but warned that a
"disastrous humanitarian situation" has left most of the country
in dire need.
Without naming specific parties to the conflict, U.N. envoy
Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the U.N. Security Council on
Friday that it had been characterized by "blatant disregard for
the laws of war."
At least 5,400 people have been killed in the poorest
country on the Arabian Peninsula and the United Nations says the
humanitarian situation, exacerbated by a Saudi blockade of
Yemen's ports, grows worse by the day.
Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military intervention
since March to try to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's
government, now based in Aden instead of the capital Sanaa, and
fend off what it sees as creeping Iranian influence.
Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Security Council that Hadi has
agreed to send a delegation to peace talks that will include the
Iranian-backed Houthis.
"I will start working immediately with the government of
Yemen, the Houthis and other stakeholders to agree on the
agenda, date and format for these talks," he said.
"I hope that these first face-to-face talks will chart a
course towards a rapid end to the fighting, the resumption of
political dialogue, and Yemen's return to an orderly and
peaceful political transition," he said.
Ould Cheikh Ahmed said he wanted the talks to focus on main
elements of Security Council resolution 2216 - withdrawing
militias from key cities, releasing prisoners, returning heavy
weapons seized from the army, improving the humanitarian
situation and resuming inclusive political dialogue.
Previous U.N.-sponsored peace talks faltered in June after
Hadi's government demanded that the Houthis pull out of cities
captured since last September as a precondition for a ceasefire.
Ould Cheikh Ahmed said that in Yemen "civilians continue to
face a deteriorating humanitarian situation and suffer the
consequences of blatant disregard for the laws of war."
He said that the last U.N. humanitarian office report
indicated there were more than 21 million people in need of
humanitarian response, or 80 percent of the population. Some 20
million lacked access to safe drinking water and the number of
severely malnourished children exceeded 500,000.
Without naming the Saudis, the envoy said a Saudi-led naval
inspection regime "continues to undermine the lives and
livelihoods of Yemenis."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Grant McCool)