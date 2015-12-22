UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the Saudi-led coalition military campaign in Yemen appeared to be responsible for a "disproportionate amount" of attacks on civilian areas.

Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said he had "observed with extreme concern" heavy shelling from the ground and air in areas of Yemen with a high concentration of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals and schools.

He said all parties to the conflict were responsible, "although a disproportionate amount appeared to be the result of air strikes carried out by Coalition Forces."