UNITED NATIONS Dec 23 The United Nations
Security Council on Wednesday voiced alarm at breaches of a
ceasefire in Yemen that was introduced alongside U.N.-brokered
peace talks aimed at ending a civil war between the exiled
government and Iranian-allied Houthi rebels.
The 15-nation council issued a statement noting its "deep
concern at the number of violations of the cessation of
hostilities committed during the talks."
The unanimously approved declaration came out of Tuesday's
council meeting on Yemen, the first public session on the
conflict since it began nine months ago.
The statement also "emphasized that the cessation of
hostilities and compliance with related Security Council
resolutions should lead to a permanent and comprehensive
ceasefire."
A first round of peace talks adjourned on Sunday and the
U.N.'s envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said the two
sides would meet again on Jan. 14.
Warring parties in Yemen agreed to a renewable seven-day
ceasefire under U.N. auspices that started Dec. 15, but it has
been repeatedly violated.
The council also expressed its concern at "the dire
humanitarian situation in Yemen, which continues to worsen."
The United Nations says the conflict has killed nearly 6,000
people, almost half of them civilians, since a Saudi-led bombing
campaign against the Houthis began in March.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said
more than 600 children had been killed and some 900 injured - a
five-fold increase compared to 2014 - and that the Saudi-led
coalition appeared to be responsible for a "disproportionate
amount" of attacks on civilian areas in Yemen.
Western nations have been quietly increasing pressure on
Saudi Arabia to seek a political deal to end the conflict, U.N.
diplomats have said. Diplomats said Tuesday's U.N. session was
convened to shine a spotlight on the conflict and pressure all
sides to seek a negotiated end to the bloodshed.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Paul Simao)