By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 5 The United Nations
Security Council on Tuesday urged the warring parties in Yemen
to resume a "meaningful, sustainable" ceasefire after a
Saudi-led coalition ended a more than two-week-old truce amid
accusations it had been repeatedly violated by both sides.
The ceasefire began on Dec. 15 in tandem with U.N.-brokered
peace talks. Nearly 6,000 people have been killed since the
coalition entered the conflict in March, almost half of them
civilians.
The coalition officially ended the truce on Saturday, saying
it could not be maintained because of "the continuation of the
Houthi militias and Saleh forces in violating it." Yemeni troops
loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh are fighting
alongside the Houthis.
"The members of the council urged the parties to resume a
meaningful, sustainable ceasefire that would be respected by all
sides," said Uruguay's U.N. Ambassador Elbio Rosselli, who is
president of the 15-member body for January. "For the members of
the council this is of fundamental importance."
The coalition began its military campaign to prevent the
Houthis, whom it sees as a proxy for Iran, from taking complete
control of Yemen after seizing much of the north last year. The
Houthis accuse the coalition of launching a war of aggression.
The coalition ended the ceasefire the same day Saudi Arabia
executed prominent Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, sparking anger
among Shi'ites in the region and leading to Riyadh cutting ties
with Tehran after Iranian protesters stormed its embassy.
"We all hope that the regional powers that have influence in
Yemen will be responsible to enter into dialogue and to prevent
the situation from impacting elsewhere," said Rosselli, speaking
in his national capacity.
The Security Council urged the warring parties in Yemen to
participate in another round of peace talks this month and
"expressed deep concern on the dire humanitarian situation in
Yemen which continues to worsen."
The United Nations has designated Yemen as one of its
highest-level humanitarian crises, alongside emergencies in
South Sudan, Syria and Iraq. It says more than 21 million people
in Yemen need help, or about 80 percent of the population.
"We urge all the parties to fulfill their commitments to
facilitate the delivery of commercial goods, humanitarian
assistance, fuel for civilian purposes to all parts of Yemen,"
Rosselli said as council president.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Paul Simao)