UNITED NATIONS Oct 10 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday there must be accountability for the "appalling conduct" of the entire war in Yemen after an apparent Saudi-led air strike killed 140 Yemenis.

"Aerial attacks by the Saudi-led coalition have already caused immense carnage, and destroyed much of the country's medical facilities and other vital civilian infrastructure," Ban told reporters. "More broadly, there must be accountability for the appalling conduct of this entire war." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)