(Adds more comments from Ban, background)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 16 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Thursday called for an immediate halt to the
fighting in Yemen, the first time he has made such an appeal
since Saudi-led air strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels
began three weeks ago.
Ban said the poorest country in the Middle East was already
in a crisis before the recent outbreak of hostilities, with
levels of food insecurity that were higher than in the poorest
parts of Africa. He said the recent fighting had only
exacerbated those problems.
"That is why I am calling for an immediate ceasefire in
Yemen by all the parties," Ban said in a speech to the National
Press Club in Washington. "The Saudis have assured me that they
understand that there must be a political process. I call on all
Yemenis to participate in good faith."
"The United Nations-supported diplomatic process remains the
best way out of a drawn-out war with terrifying implications for
regional stability," he said in the speech, which was broadcast
on C-SPAN radio.
Ban did not mention the decision by his outgoing special
adviser on Yemen, Jamal Benomar, to resign his post in
frustration at the failure of the U.N.-brokered peace talks. Ban
has chosen Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed to
replace Benomar, diplomatic sources said.
Benomar, a veteran Moroccan diplomat, had irked Saudi Arabia
and other Gulf nations with his handling of so-far unsuccessful
peace talks between the Houthis and the Western- and Gulf
Arab-backed Yemeni government, Western U.N. diplomats said on
condition of anonymity.
In recent weeks, the diplomatic sources said, the Saudis and
other Gulf governments have snubbed Benomar because they felt he
had been too accommodating towards the Houthis.
Saudi Arabia launched air attacks in Yemen last month as
Houthi rebels, who had taken control of the capital Sanaa in
September, closed in on the port city of Aden and forced Yemeni
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Riyadh.
The Houthis and army units loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh have been fighting alongside each other on
several fronts against militia forces loyal to Hadi.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Ken Wills)