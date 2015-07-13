UNITED NATIONS, July 13 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is "very much disappointed" that a U.N.-brokered humanitarian pause in fighting in Yemen did not take hold over the weekend, his spokesman said on Monday.

"Despite the continued air strikes, despite the fighting, our humanitarian colleagues and their partners were able to distribute some vital aid to the desperate people of Yemen," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

A week-long pause in fighting was meant to have started Saturday to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered, but a Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it had not been asked by Yemen's exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in whose name it is acting, to stop its three-month long bombing campaign. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)