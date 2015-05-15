GENEVA May 15 The United Nations humanitarian
coordinator for Yemen urged a Saudi-led coalition to ease its
inspection regime to allow vital commercial and humanitarian
goods into the country.
It was particularly critical to import fuel into Yemen to
run hospital generators and pumps for the water and sanitation
system, Johannes van der Klaauw told a U.N. briefing in Geneva
via audio link from Sanaa.
"The arms embargo and its inspection regime results in
commercial goods, be it by air or ship, no longer reaching the
country. The inspection regime needs to be simplified, needs to
be made faster so that commercial and also humanitarian imports
of fuel in the first place and also food and other
life-sustaining necessities can be resumed," van der Klaauw
said.
Fighting and skirmishes continue in localised areas
including Aden and Taiz, impeding access to civilians, he said,
despite a five-day humanitarian truce which started on Tuesday.
