* Five-day humanitarian truce largely holding but some
skirmishes
* First UN aid flights land during pause, deliver shelter
items
* Fuel critical to run hospital generators, provide clean
water
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 15 The United Nations on Friday
urged Saudi Arabia and its allies to ease inspections of
Yemen-bound cargo, to accelerate imports of vital aid that is
being held up despite a humanitarian truce.
The aim is to get supplies to 2.5 million Yemenis deprived
of food, fuel and medicine due to fighting by an Iranian-allied
militia and air strikes against them by a Saudi-led coalition,
violence that has killed at least 1,600 people, U.N.
humanitarian coordinator Johannes van der Klaauw said.
The first U.N. aid flights landed in Yemen on Friday since a
five-day humanitarian pause was declared on Tuesday night. Two
of a planned six cargo planes, which will take a total of 150
tonnes of shelter and relief items, arrived in Sanaa, the U.N.
refugee agency said.
A tightly enforced inspection regime has hindered delivery
of humanitarian supplies, while roadblocks and continued
sporadic fighting are holding up distribution inside the
country, van der Klaauw told a Geneva news briefing via audio
link from Sanaa.
"The arms embargo and its inspection regime results in
commercial goods, be it by air or ship, no longer reaching the
country," he said, calling for inspections to be sped up so
humanitarian goods, including "food and other life-sustaining
necessities can resume".
"At the moment, the pause is globally holding, though I have
to say every day we see skirmishes, localised and of short
duration, but we still see that there is military activity," van
der Klaauw said, citing clashes in Aden and Taiz.
"We also face the roadblocks which prevent not only
civilians from moving during this pause but also us from
providing essential aid."
He called on all parties to the conflict to abide by pledges
of safe passage for humanitarian staff and supplies. "We hope
that the pause can be extended, of course in the end it should
result in a ceasefire and a political agreement."
The United Nations has been able to import 430,000 litres of
fuel in the past week, roughly one-tenth of monthly needs, said
Trond Jensen, head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen.
"It has been difficult to reach our warehouses. I know there
has been medical supplies stuck in Aden, 50 tonnes of it at
least, there has been food and other supplies that we haven't
been able to access," Jensen said.
