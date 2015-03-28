ADEN, March 28 The United Nations began
evacuating international staff from Sanaa on Saturday due to the
security situation in the Yemeni capital, where a Saudi-led air
campaign has been targeting Shi'ite Muslim Houthi forces, a U.N.
source said.
The source said the staff, numbering more than 100, were
heading to the airport and were expected to relocate to several
countries including Jordan.
United Nations Special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar was due
to join U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the annual Arab
summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the source
added.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans and Toby
Chopra)