GENEVA, June 26 The United Nations envoy for
Yemen will go to Kuwait on Saturday and then spend a week each
in Riyadh and Sana'a to discuss a draft peace proposal on Yemen
"until we reach a preliminary agreement", a U.N. spokesman said
on Friday.
Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed led U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva
on a ceasefire between Yemen's warring parties that ended a week
ago without a deal, as Saudi-led warplanes staged further
strikes on the dominant Houthi armed faction and allies.
"He intends to spend more time in the two capitals so as to
discuss the draft principles paper developed here in Geneva as
he said 'until we reach a preliminary agreement'," U.N.
spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a news briefing.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)