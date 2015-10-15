GENEVA Oct 15 U.N. Deputy Secretary General Jan
Eliasson said on Thursday he hoped U.N.-backed peace talks to
end the conflict in Yemen could start by the end of October.
Eliasson, speaking to a Geneva news conference after talks
in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, called for
both Houthi fighters and the exiled Yemen government of
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to attend the talks without
pre-conditions.
"We have been disappointed before, Geneva talks started but
not much came out of it," he added.
Eliasson, noting that a U.N. verification mechanism to
inspect commercial ships heading to Yemen was in place, said the
United Nations was in talks on ending the Saudi-led blockade of
Yemen and opening more ports in Yemen to allow in fuel and other
supplies.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)