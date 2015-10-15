* Eliasson urges Houthis and Hadi government to attend talks
* But cites "deep mistrust" between Saudis and Iran
* Warns al-Qaeda has gained ground during Yemen conflict
* U.N. in talks on ending Saudi-led blockade, opening ports
(adds background, quotes)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Oct 15 U.N. Deputy Secretary General Jan
Eliasson said on Thursday he hoped peace talks to end the war in
Yemen could start by the end of October despite "deep mistrust"
between Saudi Arabia and Iran who back opposing sides.
Eliasson, speaking after meetings in Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates and Iran, called for both Houthi fighters
and the exiled Yemen government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi to attend the U.N.-backed talks without pre-conditions.
Al-Qaeda has gained territory and influence in Yemen, which
also made a "strong logic" for resuming talks on a ceasefire and
a political process, mediated by U.N. envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh
Ahmed, he said.
"I found both in Saudi and the UAE a desire, a will to move
to the political phase as soon as possible. I asked both sides
to make that case very strongly to the Hadi government,"
Eliasson said, referring to the Riyadh-based Yemeni government.
But both Gulf states "felt the Houthis were encouraged by
the Iranians to go on with their political ambitions", he said.
Saudi Arabia led an Arab military intervention against the
Houthis beginning on March 26 to restore the Yemeni government
ousted by the group and fend off what it sees as the creeping
influence of the Shi'ite Muslim group's main ally, Iran.
"I told you also about the deep mistrust that exists between
key actors, not least Saudi and UAE on one side and Iran on the
other. I need to balance possible optimism with this very
serious problem that we have such a lack of trust among the
different actors," Eliasson said.
"We have been disappointed before. Geneva talks started but
not much came out of it," he said, referring to a round in June.
Yemen's Houthi forces fired a ballistic missile on Thursday
in retaliation for attacks by a Saudi-led coalition, a source in
the Iranian-allied group said, and a Houthi-linked television
station said a Scud missile had been fired at a Saudi air base.
Eliasson, noting that a U.N. verification mechanism to
inspect commercial ships heading to Yemen was in place, said the
United Nations was in talks on ending the Saudi-led blockade of
Yemen, where the humanitarian situation is "critical".
"We also are in discussion about opening other ports for
access to Yemen. That process will go on even without the talks
starting, but I'm sure they will be part of the talks also."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Heneghan)