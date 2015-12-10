GENEVA Dec 10 Yemen's peace talks next week are
an opportunity to bring in urgent humanitarian aid for millions
of people who have been deprived of vital supplies since the war
escalated nine months ago, the U.N. humanitarian chief said on
Thursday.
"In Yemen I'm very hopeful that Dec. 15 will herald a new
peaceful context in which we can very much extend (aid) - both
rapidly and in volume - to all the people in need," Stephen
O'Brien said in an interview.
"Whilst just over 21 million people have some form of
humanitarian need across Yemen, the immediate vital needs
encompass something in the region of 5 million people for food,
water, shelter and urgent medical care on all sides of the
conflict lines."
The United Nations will launch peace talks in Switzerland on
Tuesday, when a seven-day ceasefire is expected to begin.
Gulf Arab states called on Thursday for an international
reconstruction conference for Yemen after any deal to end its
civil war, which has killed 6,000 people and caused widespread
damage to the economy and infrastructure.
Yemen relies on imports for almost all its food and all of
its medicine, but a near-total blockade slowed shipments to a
trickle for months this year, as a coalition led by Saudi Arabia
inspected shipments in a bid to thwart any arms deliveries to
Iranian-linked Houthi rebels.
The most recent flashpoint, the city of Taiz, has been
largely cut off by fighting for several months. Taiz governorate
and nine other of Yemen's 22 governorates are in an "emergency"
food situation, one step below famine on a five-point scale.
But the U.N. World Food Programme said on Thursday it had
managed to send two convoys of trucks into the city, a total of
31 trucks with enough food for 145,000 people for a month. A
third convoy is on its way, WFP said.
O'Brien said there had also been a significant increase in
access for humanitarian supplies arriving at Yemen's Hudaydah
port, and a new U.N. verification and inspection mechanism would
soon start up, allowing unfettered access for commercial ships.
Aid workers have long said only a return of commercial
shipping can bring the volume of supplies needed for Yemen. Fuel
has been in especially short supply, with a knock-on effect on
electricity supplies, water pumping, hospitals and inflation.
O'Brien said the new system, which involves the United
Nations checking any suspect cargoes, would be up and running
"in days or weeks, not months".
"It is a confidence measure, in compliance with the (U.N.)
resolutions, in order to enable the commercial shipping supplies
to get back to volume," he said.
