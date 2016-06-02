By Stephanie Nebehay
| GENEVA, June 2
GENEVA, June 2 Yemen and its cash-strapped
central bank need support from donors and international
financial institutions to save the economy from collapse, the
top U.N. official in the country said on Thursday.
A fragile ceasefire between the Iran-allied Houthis and the
A fragile ceasefire between the Iran-allied Houthis and the
Saudi-backed Yemeni government
in some areas in a bid to end the 15-month war that has crippled
the economy and halted payment of many salaries, said Jamie
McGoldrick, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.
At least 13.6 million Yemenis require humanitarian
assistance, with imports still restricted and many cargo ships
unable to offload at ports, he said.
"Restrictions on importation, the banking sector, central
bank, the systems that were in place before which were broken
anyway are now completely exhausted," McGoldrick told a news
briefing in Geneva.
Food, fuel and medicines are in short supply, making prices
"exhorbitant" and importers have trouble securing lines of
credit to bring in goods, he said.
"The central bank is really struggling because they find it
very difficult to get hard cash, to take the rials that are
there and turn it into international currency.
"It has been very difficult for the central bank to operate
the way it should," McGoldrick said.
Referring to discussions among international financial
institutions, he said there was a recognition that the economy
and macroeconomic situation could not be be allowed to get any
worse.
The United Nations has appealed for $1.8 billion in
humanitarian aid for Yemen this year.
"The very sad news is that we've received 17 percent of that
funded, this is now into six months of the year. It is a very
unfortunate and very unacceptable situation," McGoldrick said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Richard Balmforth)