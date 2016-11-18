GENEVA Nov 18 The United Nations said on Friday
it was working with Saudi Arabia to try to bring Yemen's
government to peace talks after it rejected a plan brokered by
the United States.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that the
Saudi-led coalition, that backs the government in its fight
against the Houthi group, supported a ceasefire plan that the
Houthis have agreed to.
But President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's administration
rejected Kerry's move, complaining that it played into the hands
of the Houthis and sidelined the government.
"We are working very closely with Saudi Arabia and other
countries in the region that can influence (the parties to the
conflict)," U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson told a
news conference in Geneva.
"We have discovered a stronger and stronger view that this
war must come to an end but we have to bring them back to
negotiating table," he said, giving no timeline.
The Houthis said on Wednesday they were ready to stop
fighting and join a national unity government, raising hopes of
a resolution to a conflict that has killed more than 10,000
people.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)