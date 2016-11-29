GENEVA Nov 29 The formation of a new government by Yemen's armed Houthi movement, which calls itself Ansar Allah, and its political allies does not help the country or the peace process, the U.N. special envoy to Yemen said on Tuesday.

The move, reported by the Houthi-run state news agency on Monday, has been seen as a blow to U.N.-backed efforts to end 20 months of war in Yemen.

"The announcement by Ansar Allah and the General People's Congress on the formation of a new government in Sana'a represents a new and concerning obstacle to the peace process and does not serve the interests of the people of Yemen in these difficult times," Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)