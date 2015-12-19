GENEVA The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen voiced deep concern on Friday, the fourth day of peace talks, at "numerous reports of violations of the cessation of hostilities" and set up a mechanism to strengthen compliance, a U.N. statement said.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said that the heads of delegations at talks being held in Switzerland between the exiled Yemeni government and Houthi rebels had renewed their commitment to a ceasefire that took effect on Tuesday.

"He urges all parties to respect this agreement and allow unhindered access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the most affected districts of Yemen," the statement said. Talks would continue on Saturday to "build on what was agreed upon in previous days and continue efforts to find an urgent political resolution to the crisis in Yemen".

