DUBAI, April 7 The United States is speeding up weapons supplies to the Saudi-led coalition confronting Houthi fighters opposed to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Riyadh after talks with Gulf Arab allies and Hadi, Blinken also said Washington was stepping up intelligence sharing with the coalition, adding that Saudi Arabia was sending a "strong message to the Houthis and their allies that they cannot overrun Yemen by force".

