RIYADH, April 7 The United States is speeding up
arms supplies to a Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi fighters
in Yemen, who are supported by Iran, Deputy Secretary of State
Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Riyadh, Blinken called
for all political parties to commit to what he called a
consensus political solution, and said Washington was stepping
up intelligence sharing with the anti-Houthi alliance.
"Saudi Arabia is sending a strong message to the Houthis and
their allies that they cannot overrun Yemen by force," he said,
referring to Riyadh's leadership of a military campaign by
several Arab states to prevent the Houthis from seizing Yemen.
"As part of that effort, we have expedited weapons
deliveries, we have increased our intelligence sharing, and we
have established a joint coordination planning cell in the Saudi
operation centre."
At the Pentagon in Washington, spokesman Colonel Steve
Warren said the United States was looking to deliver munitions
to its allies, including by accelerating pre-existing orders.
"It's a combination of pre-existing orders made by our
partner nations and some new requirements as they expend
munitions," Warren said, asked about Blinken's remarks.
The United States has about a dozen personnel working in the
joint coordination planning cell.
Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been
striking Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust U.S.-allied
Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in an attempt by the
regional heavyweight to check Iranian influence in its backyard.
Sunni-ruled Gulf states aim to use military pressure to push
the Houthis to resume a U.N.-backed political transition led by
Hadi that was interrupted by the group's seizure of the Yemen
capital Sanaa in September.
Their takeover angered Riyadh, which sees the once obscure
Zaydi Shi'ite group from the northern highlands as terrorists.
