WASHINGTON, April 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday that sending U.S. warships into waters off Yemen was the "right thing to do," adding that he hoped their involvement there was not needed.

U.S. officials have said the ships were sent to conduct maritime security operations, not to intercept Iranian arms shipments into Yemen. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Emily Stephenson)