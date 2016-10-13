SANAA Oct 13 Yemen's dominant Houthi movement
reiterated a denial on Thursday that it carried out failed
missile attacks on a U.S. navy destroyer, a news agency
controlled by the group reported.
The Iranian-allied movement said the attacks on the USS
Mason did not come from areas under its control, said the Saba
news agency, citing what it called a military source.
"These allegations are unfounded and the people's committees
have nothing to do with this action," the agency, referring to
the Houthi administration, reported the source as saying.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Katie Paul, Writing by William
Maclean)